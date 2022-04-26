PhD Entrance Exam: BBAU students asked political science questions in history paper

HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Candidates appearing in PhD entrance exam for history at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, registered their protest with the university, stating their question paper carried 10 questions from political science subject.

The university administration admitted the faux pas and said that new questions were given to the students but students claimed that they lost valuable time in the process.

“As soon as it was brought to our knowledge, BBAU officials swung into action and a set of 10 new questions were given to students,” BBAU exams controller Ripu Sudan Singh said.

The university official also said additional time was given to students to cover up for the lost time in the exam but candidates like Akhilendra Pratap Singh countered it with the claim that the goof up affected their performance.

Arvind Sonkar, one of the candidates, claimed that he and several other students met BBAU authorities to highlight the error in question paper.