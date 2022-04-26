PhD Entrance Exam: BBAU students asked political science questions in history paper
HT Correspondent
letters@htlve.com
Lucknow: Candidates appearing in PhD entrance exam for history at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, registered their protest with the university, stating their question paper carried 10 questions from political science subject.
The university administration admitted the faux pas and said that new questions were given to the students but students claimed that they lost valuable time in the process.
“As soon as it was brought to our knowledge, BBAU officials swung into action and a set of 10 new questions were given to students,” BBAU exams controller Ripu Sudan Singh said.
The university official also said additional time was given to students to cover up for the lost time in the exam but candidates like Akhilendra Pratap Singh countered it with the claim that the goof up affected their performance.
Arvind Sonkar, one of the candidates, claimed that he and several other students met BBAU authorities to highlight the error in question paper.
-
Mosque and temple in Jhansi choose harmony over noise, take down loudspeakers
In an exemplary show of communal harmony, the biggest temple and mosque in Badagaon in Jhansi district have taken down the loudspeakers from their respective premises. The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and Imam of mosque Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam spoke to each other and decided to bring down the loudspeakers, being used for decades. This decision has come at a time when the use of loudspeakers at religious places have recently caused a controversy.
-
Contractors’ union meets CM Bommai, gives no proof of corruption
After accusing the state government of corruption, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association on Monday appeared to have softened its stand on its earlier charges against the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government after their meeting in Bengaluru. “We had a good discussion and submitted our list of demands to the chief minister and he reciprocated well,” KSCA president Kempanna said. He said that the CM has sought the association's cooperation to fight corruption.
-
Bengaluru school’s mandatary Bible policy triggers fresh row
A Christian school has come under fire by a right wing organisation — Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi — for making Bible classes compulsory for all the students, including non- Christians. The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi has launched a campaign against the Clarence High School for directing all the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons. Speaking to the media, Clarence High School principal Jerry George Mathew said they will abide by the laws.
-
UP has 1,277 active Covid cases with 210 new ones
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from among 94,324 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed. Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a press statement, “At present, the state has 1,277 active Covid-19 cases.” “The recovery rate in the state is 98.80%. Till date, the state has reported 20,73,102 cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
-
BJP legislator slams govt over call to boycott Muslim jewellers
A day after right-wing group Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik gave a call to boycott Muslim jewellers on Akshaya Tritiya, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, AH Vishwanath, on Monday lashed out at the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government for not putting an end to “extra-constitutional forces” running riot in the state. Vishwanath said that the CM should not allow people like Muthalik to polarise the population.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics