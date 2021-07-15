Physical classes from next session: Ludhiana’s PU-affiliated colleges gather data on vaccination status of students

After the state government allowed colleges to re-open for students, the educational institutions affiliated with Panjab University have started gathering information on the current status of Covid-19 vaccination among students. Students and staff must be vaccinated to be able to attend offline classes in the next session.

The college principals have directed the teachers to encourage students to get vaccinated. The authorities will also send details regarding the vaccination status of their teaching and non-teaching staff to the director of public instruction colleges, Punjab.

With semester exams going on online, the college authorities have decided to begin the physical classes from the next session.

There are over 4,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College. Last month, the college had organised a two-day vaccination camp wherein over 600 students received the first dose.

Gurpreet Kaur

College principal Gurpreet Kaur said, “We are not asking the students to get vaccinated right now as their exams are underway. After the exams get over, we will circulate messages to students asking them to get themselves vaccinated. Over 1,000 students have received the first dose of vaccination to date.”

Mukti Gill

Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, has a strength of 3,000 students. The college teachers have been collecting data regarding the vaccination status of the students. Principal Mukti Gill said, “We will have details of vaccinated students this week, and then we will request the health department to hold a vaccination camp in our college so that the students who are left can get themselves vaccinated.”

Kirandeep Kaur

As per the instructions from the director, public instructions (DPI) (Colleges), the college authorities have to ensure that each teaching and non-teaching staff member is vaccinated, and the students have also received the first dose. Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women principal Kirandeep Kaur said, “We will send the report of all staff members to the DPI office tomorrow as all of them have been vaccinated. We will also hold camps in college for students so that they are eligible to attend offline classes.”