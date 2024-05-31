PIL on misappropriation of funds: HC issues notices to B’khand varsity VC, five others

The Allahabad High Court has issued notices to Bundelkhand University vice-chancellor, Mukesh Pandey, registrar Vinay Kumar Singh, finance officer Wasi Mohd along with three professors to file a counter affidavit by the next date of hearing, in relation to a public interest litigation. The PIL had been filed by a woman professor, alleging misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the appointment and promotions of lecturers and professors. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In its order dated May 24 against the PIL no 934 filed by Rekha Lagarkha, an assistant professor in the department of chemistry in the university, the bench of justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and justice Kshitij Shailendra ordered to file a counter affidavit on the next date of hearing (July 11).

The order also mentioned that the petitioner has deposited ₹50,000 to the court to prove her bona fide in filing the PIL.

In her petition, Lagarkha, who has been working for the past 21 years, has levelled serious allegations against the university authorities. These included transfer of over ₹40 crore in a private account received during BEd examinations without the consent of the FO.

She has further mentioned constructions on the university premises worth ₹150 crore without proper tenders along with irregularities in the appointment and promotions of professors and lecturers alleging nepotism. (HTC)