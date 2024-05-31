 PIL on misappropriation of funds: HC issues notices to B’khand varsity VC, five others - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PIL on misappropriation of funds: HC issues notices to B’khand varsity VC, five others

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
May 31, 2024 08:21 PM IST

The PIL had been filed by a woman professor, alleging misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the appointments and promotions

The Allahabad High Court has issued notices to Bundelkhand University vice-chancellor, Mukesh Pandey, registrar Vinay Kumar Singh, finance officer Wasi Mohd along with three professors to file a counter affidavit by the next date of hearing, in relation to a public interest litigation. The PIL had been filed by a woman professor, alleging misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the appointment and promotions of lecturers and professors.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

In its order dated May 24 against the PIL no 934 filed by Rekha Lagarkha, an assistant professor in the department of chemistry in the university, the bench of justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and justice Kshitij Shailendra ordered to file a counter affidavit on the next date of hearing (July 11).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The order also mentioned that the petitioner has deposited 50,000 to the court to prove her bona fide in filing the PIL.

In her petition, Lagarkha, who has been working for the past 21 years, has levelled serious allegations against the university authorities. These included transfer of over 40 crore in a private account received during BEd examinations without the consent of the FO.

She has further mentioned constructions on the university premises worth 150 crore without proper tenders along with irregularities in the appointment and promotions of professors and lecturers alleging nepotism. (HTC)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / PIL on misappropriation of funds: HC issues notices to B’khand varsity VC, five others
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On