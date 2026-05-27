Pilibhit’s 49 crore leopard safari plan gains momentum, DPR sent for approval

The proposed leopard safari project in Pilibhit has started taking concrete shape, with authorities submitting a Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth nearly ₹49 crore to the state government for approval. The ambitious project aims to transform a vast forest area in Gopalpur into a major eco-tourism destination, offering tourists a high possibility of leopard sightings in a protected natural habitat.

Forest officials said the area’s dense greenery and ample water availability make it highly conducive for wildlife habitation, especially for leopards and other species. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

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Under the proposed plan, around 1,700 hectares of forest land spread across nearly 30 kilometres will be developed and secured as part of the safari zone. Officials associated with the project said the safari is being planned to offer visitors a unique wildlife experience while also promoting conservation and the systematic development of the forest ecosystem.

Efforts to establish the leopard safari in the Gopalpur forest area began last month. A day earlier, Chief Conservator of Forests PP Singh visited the proposed site along with senior officials to inspect the area and review the ground situation.

During the visit, Singh directed the Social Forestry Department to prepare a comprehensive development plan to transform the presently neglected forest stretch into a scenic and well-maintained tourism destination.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the identified forest area will be fenced to ensure the safety of both wildlife and visitors. The Deoria Range and Khutar areas under the Social Forestry division will also be developed from a tourism perspective as part of the larger safari project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the identified forest area will be fenced to ensure the safety of both wildlife and visitors. The Deoria Range and Khutar areas under the Social Forestry division will also be developed from a tourism perspective as part of the larger safari project. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities said special emphasis will be laid on improving accessibility within the forest zone. The work will involve clearing bent and overgrown trees, along with removing obstacles from forest routes near Gopalpur, to ensure smooth movement of tourists and safari vehicles.

Forest officials said the area’s dense greenery and ample water availability make it highly conducive for wildlife habitation, especially for leopards and other species.

Divisional forest officer Bharat Kumar said the project has received full support from senior forest authorities and all necessary aspects have been incorporated into the DPR. He expressed confidence that the leopard safari could emerge as one of the district’s biggest tourist attractions after the PTR, while also strengthening tourism and conservation efforts in the region.

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