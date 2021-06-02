Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pilots’ union asks Air India to vaccinate family members too

Mumbai Air India Airbus’ pilots union, Indian Commercial Pilots Guild (ICPA), on Tuesday asked the national carrier to vaccinate not just the airline’s employees but also the staffers’ family members
By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The airline began vaccinating its pilots for Covid-19 from May 15.

“Factoring in the government policy, we request the partisans who made vaccination for the flying crew possible to extend the privilege of vaccinating the dependent family members of the flying crew. Limiting vaccination against Covid-19 only to employees is not going to help the process,” a letter by the pilots, dated June 1, read.

Air India had lost five of its pilots to Covid-19 last month.

The pilots in the letter said that they fear infecting their family members on returning home after operating the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights.

“With this backdrop, we need support from the company to keep performing our duties and keep our families safe,” the letter concluded.

“Pilots are getting quarantined, contracting the virus and succumbing to Covid-19 at an alarming frequency. Even their family members are suffering and dying of this deadly virus,” said a pilot.

The airline refused to comment on the matter.

