Pink Booths, GPS-equipped scooters to boost women’s safety in 9 religious cities

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has identified 20 religious places spanning nine districts for the establishment of Pink Booths under the “Safe City” project.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

Additionally, within the next three months, 1,100 women beat constables in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar will receive electric two-wheeler scooters as part of the same initiative.

The Safe City project is set to be executed in three phases within the state, as outlined by the state government. The initial phase will encompass 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Subsequently, the second phase will extend to 57 district headquarters and municipal corporations, while the third phase will involve the incorporation of 143 municipal corporations into the Safe City Project.

BP Jogdand, the additional DG of Women and Child Safety Protection, indicated that in the initial phase of the Safe City Project, Pink Booths will be erected at 20 religious sites in nine cities across the state. These cities include Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Agra, Balrampur, and Chitrakoot. A proposal of ₹1.66 crore has been submitted by the home department for the establishment of these Pink Booths.

During the second phase of the project, 501 Pink booths will be constructed in municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Subsequently, the third phase will see the construction of 2,480 Pink booths in the remaining cities of the state.

GPS-equipped scooters

GPS-equipped scooters will be deployed during the first phase of the project, with two such scooters allocated to each of the 550 police stations at divisional headquarters and Gautam Buddha Nagar. These scooters will be used by 1,100 women beat constables, and a proposal amounting to ₹15.6 crore has been forwarded to the home department for this purpose.

Awareness drive

As a part of the Safe City Project, the Women and Child Safety Organisation has developed a six-month schedule to raise awareness about safety among women and girls in the first phase, spanning 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

