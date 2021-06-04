Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Plantation audit report to be submitted by July, says Gopal Rai

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday said he has directed concerned stakeholders to complete the ongoing third-party audit of all the plantation works in the city at the earliest and submit the report by July.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said officials have been asked to submit the report by July to ensure transparency and monitoring of plantation work. A third-party audit of plantation work undertaken by all green agencies in the state is being conducted by the Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and Certification Engineers International Limited on the department’s direction.

“The Delhi government is serious about monitoring and transparency of the plantation work. In a bid to ensure this, I have ordered a strict independent third-party audit of the plantation work across Delhi. The report of the audit should be submitted by July,” said Jain.

