PM blasts Cong in Ghazipur rally, says party didn’t allow OROP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing the party of not allowing soldiers get 'One Rank, One Pension'.

At an election rally in Ghazipur, he said, “The Congress had the expertise of delaying work and snatching rights. They did not allow our jawans get ‘One Rank, One Pension’. It was implemented when Modi came (to power).”

Asserting that Ghazipur tells the tale of valour and bravery, Modi said, “Ghazipur and Gamhar village -- the names are enough as brave soldiers emerge from every house. Has any place other than Ghazipur this honour? The entire country is indebted to this land.”

Attacking the opposition, the Prime Minister said, “Leaders of the ‘parivarvadi’ (dynastic) parties kept on building palace after palace. But the poor, farmers, labourers and Dalits were deprived, and they struggled to meet their small needs.”

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, “SP’s ‘shahzade’ (prince) once said that he would stop the entry of mafia. Then he went and sat at the feet of the mafia.” In the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat the main contest is between Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party and Paras Nath Rai of the BJP. Voting for the seat will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.