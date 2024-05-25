 PM blasts Cong in Ghazipur rally, says party didn’t allow OROP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM blasts Cong in Ghazipur rally, says party didn’t allow OROP

ByPress Trust of India, Ghazipur
May 25, 2024 09:27 PM IST

In the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat the main contest is between Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party and Paras Nath Rai of the BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing the party of not allowing soldiers get ‘One Rank, One Pension’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)

At an election rally in Ghazipur, he said, “The Congress had the expertise of delaying work and snatching rights. They did not allow our jawans get ‘One Rank, One Pension’. It was implemented when Modi came (to power).”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Asserting that Ghazipur tells the tale of valour and bravery, Modi said, “Ghazipur and Gamhar village -- the names are enough as brave soldiers emerge from every house. Has any place other than Ghazipur this honour? The entire country is indebted to this land.”

Attacking the opposition, the Prime Minister said, “Leaders of the ‘parivarvadi’ (dynastic) parties kept on building palace after palace. But the poor, farmers, labourers and Dalits were deprived, and they struggled to meet their small needs.”

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, “SP’s ‘shahzade’ (prince) once said that he would stop the entry of mafia. Then he went and sat at the feet of the mafia.” In the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat the main contest is between Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party and Paras Nath Rai of the BJP. Voting for the seat will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / PM blasts Cong in Ghazipur rally, says party didn’t allow OROP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On