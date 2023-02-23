PM hails railways for 100% electrification of broad-gauge routes in U.P.

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated the Indian Railways for achieving 100% electrification of all broad-gauge (BG) routes in Uttar Pradesh. The last BG route to be electrified in the state was the Subhagpur-Pachperwa track on the North Eastern Railways.

In a tweet, the Indian Railways shared the development saying, “To further Indian Railways’ progress towards Mission100PercentElectrification, broad gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh has now been 100% electrified.” Reacting to this tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote “Very good!”.

According to railways, this development will improve rail connectivity and the speed of trains in the region. “With this achievement, IR has completed electrification of BG routes in six zonal railways -- East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, West Central Railway,” stated a press note shared by the ministry of railways.

The communique added, “Highly Utilised Network (HUN-5) of Jhansi-Muzaffarpur-Katni is fully electrified now. This will improve connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, and Gonda-Anand Nagar-Gorakhpur-Valmiki Nagar-Sugauli, among other routes.”

