PM lauded Maharashtra government on its fight against Covid-19: CMO

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray over phone to take a stock of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state and reportedly appreciated the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s efforts in combating the second wave of the pandemic.

Many eyebrows in the political circles were raised after Modi showered praises on the MVA government in the backdrop of the frequent clashes between the state and Centre and also leaders from both the sides over Covid-19 management.

According to the statement issued by chief minister’s office, Modi lauded the government for its handling of the second wave.

“He took information from the CM about the steps being taken by the state government for the management of Covid-19. The CM apprised the PM about the measures planned by the state in anticipation of a potential third wave of the pandemic,” the statement said.

Thackeray also requested PM for the additional allotment of oxygen for Maharashtra amid the shortage it has been facing.

“PM Modi and the Centre have been guiding Maharashtra in its fight against the virus since beginning and it has proven beneficial too. Expressing his gratitude for it, the CM also thanked Modi for accepting some of the recommendations the Maharashtra government made,” the statement further read.

Modi’s gesture of praising Maharashtra has however surprised many in the political circles amid the frequent wars of words between the central and state governments over the supply of Covid-related aid. The recent clashes between Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javadekar and state health minister Rajesh Tope and others over vaccine supply had triggered a controversy. Tope and other MVA leaders have also been targeting the Centre for the alleged discrimination over the supply of oxygen to the state.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, have been continuously targeting the state government over its handling of the pandemic. The BJP leaders had alleged corruption in the setting up jumbo Covid centres and had targeted the state government for its failure in constructing adequate facilities ahead of the second wave. Thackeray, on two earlier occasions, had complained to the PM about the state BJP leaders politicising the issue of pandemic.

A Congress leader, while expressing his surprise to the development, said, “But what else is left with him, considering that the BJP-led state governments’ failure in combating the pandemic. We have been very transparent in terms of cases and deaths unlike other states.”

Political analyst Prakash Akolkar said that by praising Thackeray, Modi has indirectly taken a pot shot at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“Delhi and Mumbai, the political and financial capitals of the country, are always compared with each other. By praising Thackeray, Modi has taken a dig at Kejriwal. Also in a way, it’s a slam to Fadnavis and Darekar who keep targeting the Thackeray government on every Covid-related issue. I also feel that on a personal level, Modi and Thackeray share cordial relations and seldom attack each other,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had applauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) oxygen and bed management.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also wrote a letter to the PM, seeking permission to develop a separate app for vaccination to avoid the malfunctioning of the CoWIN platform. He said that the Centre can also develop dedicated CoWIN apps for each of the states to avoid such glitches. The Maharashtra CM has also requested Modi to design a medical framework by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under which the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of the respective states can procure vaccine stock from other countries.