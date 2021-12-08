PM likely to inaugurate Kanpur Metro on December 28

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Kanpur Metro rail services on December 28, said district administration officials privy to the development, on Tuesday. IIT K convocation

Additional chief secretary, UP, Avanish Awasthi has written to the Kanpur district magistrate Vishakh G, seeking details of the metro project and the IIT-Kanpur’s convocation. In his letter, the Awasthi has clearly mentioned that the prime minister is proposed to inaugurate the metro services and attend the convocation at IIT-Kanpur on December 28, the officials said.

The letter has also been marked to the officer on special duty to PMO, Sanjay Bhavsar, commissioner of Kanpur division, Dr Raj Shekhar; managing director of UP Metro Rail Corporation, Kumar Keshav and the director of IIT Kanpur.

“In view of the PM’s visit, the team of commissioner, metro rail safety, is likely to complete the final inspection by December 15. On the basis of this report, the PM’s visit will be finally approved,” the officials said.

In the first phase, the Metro trains would run on a nine-km route between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel. In the second phase, the service would be available on the Transport Nagar- Motijheel route as well.

Last the month, the chief minister Yogi Adityanath had flagged off the trial runs between the institute and Geeta Nagar crossing. Metro project sources said it was expected to open for the general public by the end of this month.

Earlier, the plan was to inaugurate the metro services on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But the PM’s programme could not be finalised on December 25. The new date has been proposed keeping in mind that PM can not only inaugurate the metro but also attend the IIT-K convocation.

The DM on Tuesday visited the IIT Kanpur and reviewed the arrangements for the convocation. The PM would land directly on the permanent helipad on the institute premises and would again fly to railway grounds in Nirala Nagar where he would address a public rally.