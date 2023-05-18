‘Symbol of modern India’: PM Modi flags off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually flagged off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express in Odisha. Flagging off the express, Modi said that the high-speed train is a gift for the people of Odisha and West Bengal. PM Modi on Thursday virtually flagged-off Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express (Twitter/@sambitswaraj)

Addressing the gathering virtually, PM Modi called Vande Bharat train a symbol of modern and aspirational India. “India’s speed and progress can be seen whenever a Vande Bharat Train runs from one place to another,” he said.

Referring to the era of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, Modi said “This is the time of Amrit Kaal, the time to further strengthen the unity of India. The greater the unity, the greater the collective strength of India will reach.”

“Be it travelling from Kolkata to Puri for darshan or the other way round, the travel time will now be reduced to only six and half hours, thereby saving time, giving rise to business opportunities and providing new opportunities for the youth,” said Modi.

The semi-high-speed train with 16 coaches will run six days a week (except Thursday).

The prime minister also dedicated several railway projects worth more than ₹8,000 crores in Odisha, including the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations, 100% electrification of the rail network, doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda, the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and a new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha.

“Odisha is one of those states in the country where 100% electrification of rail lines has been achieved”, the PM remarked.

He said that the railway projects being launched in Odisha will significantly boost connectivity and enhance ‘ease of travel’ for the citizens.

These will cater to the increased traffic demands as a result of rapid industrial development in the steel, power & mining sectors in Odisha and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections, the prime minister remarked.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also joined the programme virtually and thanked PM Modi for the launch of railway projects in the state.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and tourism department chairman & Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra also attended the event organised at the Puri railway station.

“I would take this opportunity to request the prime minister for the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Rourkela connecting Sambalpur and another connecting Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad which will facilitate faster movement of passengers between these important cities, for the benefit of our aspiring people,” CM Patnaik said.

He added, “Recently, I met the PM and had a detailed discussion on the proposed Shree Jagannath Puri International Airport at Puri. We will incorporate all the suggestions given by the prime minister for making it a world-class seaside airport.”