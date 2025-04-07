PM Modi to gift projects worth Rs3,884 cr to Kashi on April 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift developmental projects worth over ₹3,884 crore during his visit to Kashi on April 11, said officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Among the projects, PM will lay foundation of projects worth over ₹2,255 crore and inaugurate projects worth over ₹1629 crore.

Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that the Prime Minister will arrive in Varanasi at 9.30am on April 11. He will address a public meeting in Mehdiganj. More than 50,000 people of Varanasi district, including intellectuals, women, farmers, businessmen and students, will participate in the public meeting.

Patel said that preparations have already begun to make this public meeting historic. In view of the PM’s visit, a cleanliness drive has been launched in all the wards of the district from April 6 to 10.

As part of the drive, major temples, crossroads, parks and statues of great personalities will be cleaned.

Patel said that preparations to give a grand welcome to the PM are underway.

The projects scheduled to be inaugurated include two 400 kV sub-stations and 130 rural drinking water projects worth over ₹345 crore of Jal Jeevan Mission, Sardar Patel Government degree college, Barki worth ₹7.6 crore, and three 400 KV substations and relation transmission lines together worth about Rs1000 crore among others. These KV sub stations are related to Machhali Shahar, Chandauli and Ghazipur.

The PM will lay foundation of tunnel to be constructed near the Lal Bahadur Shashtri International airport here. The project is worth about will ₹652 crore. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 220 kV sub-station with ₹191 crore. He will address the public meeting in the program of about two and a half hours. Inauguration of roads worth 100 crores and several other projects.