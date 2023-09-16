PM Modi to interact with students of Atal Residential Schools

letters@htlive.com Atal Residential School in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Lucknow As part of the state government’s initiative, children who began their studies in the free government boarding schools known as Atal Residential Schools will get the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the Atal Residential Schools established at all 18 divisional headquarters of the state from Varanasi on September 23. On this occasion, he will interact with children directly in Varanasi and also have online conversations with children from other regional headquarters.

Deputy labour commissioner Amit Kumar Mishra said all Atal Residential Schools will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. During the inauguration, he may also interact with the children. While the final decision is pending, preliminary preparations have begun for ‘two-way’ communication with PM Modi.

In the preparations for this event, Atal Residential School in Gorakhpur and a few others have also been included for a virtual interaction with PM Modi.

The establishment of Atal Residential Schools in all the divisional headquarters of the state by the Yogi Adityanath government is an innovative initiative to provide excellent residential facilities and quality education free of cost to the children of labourers and destitute children in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

The first academic session has already begun in the Atal Residential Schools established by the Yogi government. In the first session, based on the merit of the divisional-level entrance examination, 80 students (40 boys and 40 girls) were admitted to Class 6th in these schools.

The first academic session of Atal Residential School, located in Sahjanwa, Gorakhpur, and operated under the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, was inaugurated at an admission ceremony held on September 11.

It is worth noting that the students are being provided excellent accommodation, food, studies, and extracurricular activities at the school. They are enthusiastically participating in every activity with full dedication.

Meanwhile, the excitement of these students has increased further regarding the possibility of interacting with the Prime Minister.

Sukhvir Singh, principal of Atal Residential School, Lucknow, said that a friendly environment has been created for the children here, from the hostel to the school. He said that every convenience and need of the children are being taken care of, and they are actively participating in every activity scheduled from morning until evening.



