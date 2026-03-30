PM SVANidhi goes rural in Prayagraj, 10,000 vendors to benefit

In a push toward inclusive economic growth, rural street vendors in Prayagraj will now receive collateral-free loans and digital training under the expanded PM SVANidhi (Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) scheme—benefits previously limited to urban areas. Roadside snack vendors with their carts in Prayagraj (For representation only)

The initiative, which has already supported over 82,000 urban vendors in the district, is being extended for the first time to rural and peri-urban (rural–urban fringe) regions. More than 10,000 vendors across six development blocks such as Jasra, Bahadurpur, Phulpur, Soraon, Bhagwatpur and Shankargarh are expected to benefit. The registration process is currently underway, district officials said.

Street vendors, who typically operate from temporary setups along roadsides and pavements, often face a shortage of working capital. The scheme seeks to address this gap by offering collateral-free, interest-subsidised loans, enabling them to sustain and expand their businesses.

According to District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) project officer Pratibha Srivastava, the scheme has already exceeded its targets in urban areas. Against a target of 50,841 vendors in the district, 55,246 have been covered. In the financial year 2025–26 alone, 1,550 vendors were brought under the scheme against a target of 885, helping the district achieve over 175% of its goal and emerge as one of the top performers in the state, she added.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to support urban vendors facing livelihood disruptions, the scheme has now been expanded to include rural beneficiaries. Alongside financial assistance, it also emphasises digital empowerment by encouraging vendors to adopt cashless transactions and integrate with formal banking systems.

Loan limits under the scheme have been revised upwards. Vendors can now avail working capital loans of ₹15,000 and ₹25,000, up from the earlier ₹10,000 and ₹20,000. Higher slabs remain available for repeat borrowers, officials said.

To promote digital transactions, the scheme also offers monthly cashback incentives. Vendors conducting at least 200 digital transactions per month receive ₹100 as cashback, amounting to up to ₹1,200 annually. Officials noted that a growing number of vendors in the district are adopting digital payment systems, creating an additional income stream through these incentives.

Officials added that the expansion is expected to strengthen livelihoods, deepen financial inclusion, and boost the rural economy in Prayagraj—marking a transition from informal street trade to a more structured and digitally connected ecosystem.