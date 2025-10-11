PM to inaugurate India’s first state-of-the-art wholesale fish market in Chandauli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the country’s first state-of-the-art wholesale fish market in Chandauli on Saturday. Located along the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway, the inauguration will take place from the National Agricultural Science Complex in Delhi. Located along the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway, the inauguration will take place from the National Agricultural Science Complex in Delhi. (HT)

Spanning one hectare and built at an approximate cost of ₹65 crore, this modern fish market is anticipated to significantly boost the income of fish farmers in Purvanchal, potentially doubling it. The funding for its construction was a collaborative effort, with 60% provided by the central government, 40% by the state government, and an additional ₹10 crore contributed by the Mandi Parishad.

Chandra Mohan Garg, district magistrate of Chandauli, highlighted that the three-story, 10,000-square-metre facility will offer modern amenities to fisheries entrepreneurs. This pioneering ultra-model building, dedicated to fisheries-related businesses, will serve as a comprehensive hub. It will provide all essential resources for fish farming, including seeds, feeds, medicines, fodder and equipment, all under one roof.

The DM further elaborated, “It will also offer a wholesale and retail fish market, information on fish farming methods, marketing, technology, export and a variety of fish dishes and culinary delights.” Additionally, the facility includes a conference hall and a processing unit for training purposes.

To promote advanced techniques, a modern exhibition hall has been constructed, allowing fish farmers to observe and learn about the latest technologies. Operating on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the building features an exclusive fish restaurant on the third floor, where visitors can savor diverse fish preparations. A processing unit is also planned for future development, also under the PPP model.

The district magistrate reported that approximately 1,500 fish farmers are actively engaged in large-scale operations across Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur and Jaunpur, with over 3,000 families directly or indirectly involved in the business. The establishment of this market is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities in Purvanchal.