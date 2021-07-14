Home / Cities / Others / PMC approves Rs97 lakh for installation of CCTV cameras in peths, market areas
PMC approves Rs97 lakh for installation of CCTV cameras in peths, market areas

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:15 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs97 lakh for installation of CCTV cameras in market areas in the central part of the city.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “To strengthen security in public places PMC had decided to erect CCTV cameras in the main market areas.”

CCTVs will be installed at the Mahatma Phule Mandai, Appa Balwant chowk, Tulshibaug, Laxmi road, Sadashiv peth, Shaniwar peth, Shukrawar peth, Narayan peth, Shastri road and Navi peth.

Rasane said the PMC has all the necessary permissions for installing the cameras. The electrical department of the PMC has also given its nod for the project.

Rasane said that 210 cameras will be installed in these areas.

Meanwhile, the PMC has also okayed the purchase of medicines worth Rs45 lakh to treat mucormycosis. PMC is treating mucormycosis at its Dalvi Hospital in Shivajinagar.

