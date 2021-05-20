Home / Cities / Others / PMC declares Cummins, Kothrud, a Covid-19 hotspot; shuts firm for 3 days
PMC declares Cummins, Kothrud, a Covid-19 hotspot; shuts firm for 3 days

By Siddarth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:21 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an order for the Kothrud-based Cummins company to stop work for three days, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases among its staff. The PMC has declared the company premises as a hot spot for Covid-19.

Sachin Tamkhede, assistant municipal commissioner, Kothrud-Bavdhan, issued the order on Thursday.

As mentioned in the order, the company submitted a two- months report to the PMC which indicates that of its 240 employees, 50 are active Covid19 patients.

There have also been two deaths registered due to Covid-19.

PMC has written a letter to company manager Rajendra Kulkarni instructing that the company be closed from May 20 to May 23, 2021.

The company will also have to conduct a Rapid Antigen/ RT PCR test of all its employees and submit a a report on May 22.

The company has been urged to- start vaccination of its employees and to sanitise machinery frequently.

