Home / Cities / Others / PMC declares Cummins, Kothrud, a Covid-19 hotspot; shuts firm for 3 days
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC declares Cummins, Kothrud, a Covid-19 hotspot; shuts firm for 3 days

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an order for the Kothrud-based Cummins company to stop work for three days, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases among its staff
READ FULL STORY
By Siddarth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:21 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an order for the Kothrud-based Cummins company to stop work for three days, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases among its staff. The PMC has declared the company premises as a hot spot for Covid-19.

Sachin Tamkhede, assistant municipal commissioner, Kothrud-Bavdhan, issued the order on Thursday.

As mentioned in the order, the company submitted a two- months report to the PMC which indicates that of its 240 employees, 50 are active Covid19 patients.

There have also been two deaths registered due to Covid-19.

PMC has written a letter to company manager Rajendra Kulkarni instructing that the company be closed from May 20 to May 23, 2021.

The company will also have to conduct a Rapid Antigen/ RT PCR test of all its employees and submit a a report on May 22.

The company has been urged to- start vaccination of its employees and to sanitise machinery frequently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.