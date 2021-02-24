PMC fails to lay fibre optical ducts as part of 24x7 water project
PUNE Even as the former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the civic body to lay fibre optical ducts as part of the 24x7 water project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not take any decision about the same.
Fadnavis visited the city on February 11 and instructed PMC officials to carry out the work together.
Though it was decided that the optical fibre duct would be laid along with the water project, PMC is not enforcing it at ground level. Almost 25 per cent work of the 2 24x7 water project is complete, but the ducts for optical fibre are not being laid despite being part of the tender.
Hemant Rasne, chairman, standing committee, said, “Instead of digging roads repeatedly, ducts should be laid at the same time.”
“As I am busy in the budget meetings, I am not able to take its review. But we would ensure that ducts are laid along with the project. After presenting the budget, we will hold a meeting,” he said.
Rasne claimed that the administration is saying that there are technical problems while undertaking the work.
One of the officials on anonymity, said, “Though the water pipeline would be laid up to 1,800 km, many roads are narrow. If the roads are dug up for optical fibre, PMC would need to do fresh work of roads as almost half the road would get dug for the same purpose.”
Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “It is wrong that the administration decided at their level not to carry out the optical fibre ductwork. They never informed us about the issue. As instructed by Fadnavis, we will carry out the work.”
