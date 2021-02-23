PMC instructs pvt hospitals to reserve 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients

PUNE In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued instructions to all private hospitals to reserve 2,000 beds, in total, for Covid-19 patients.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Tuesday when the PMC chief medical officer enquired with private hospitals regarding beds for Covid-19 patients.

As on Monday, Pune city’s active case tally reached 2,902, with 1,984 taking treatment in various hospitals; the count of total positive cases is 2,04,758.

Dr Ashish Bharati, PMC’s chief medical officer, said, “We have given instructions to all private hospitals to secure beds for Covid-19 patients and give priority to Covid-19 patients. We want to reserve 2,000 beds across all private hospitals.”

The dashboard of the Pune district administration, on Tuesday, showed a total of 9,259 beds vacant across the district of a total of 13,722.

To tackle with any eventualities, the PMC has also decided to restart some of its Covid care centres.

Suresh Jagtap, additional municipal commissioner said, “Though the number of patients has gone down on Tuesday, as compared to Monday, we have started preparing to tackle Covid-19. We have started 15 ward- wise war rooms and deputed manpower on a contract basis. This staff will follow-up with patients.”

“We have four Covid care centres (CCC) in four different zone, like Bankar school (Hadapsar), Sanas ground (Tilak road), Vimananagar and Aundh. However, patients are being advised home quarantine right now,” he added.

According to PMC officials, the civic body has started aggressive contact tracing of those with symptoms.

Dr Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Most patients are in home isolation. Our Covid centre employees are taking a continuous follow-up and guiding them. At present, we haven’t taken a call on the Jumbo centre, but, we have increased capacity at the Baner Covid-19 hospital, which was reduced earlier.”