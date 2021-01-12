IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / PMC plans to provide financial compensation to staff who died after Sept 30
others

PMC plans to provide financial compensation to staff who died after Sept 30

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee plans to extend the time period of providing financial assistance to the kin of employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee plans to extend the time period of providing financial assistance to the kin of employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19. The civic body covered only those who passed away till September 30. It plans to provide Rs25 lakh financial assistance to those who died after this period.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “PMC had approved financial aid to the kin of those who died due to Covid-19 till September 30. A proposal for extension has been forwarded for the general body’s approval.”

Rasne said, “The standing committee has given one month extension to Swach (Solid waste collection and handling) who handle door-to-door garbage collection.” The Swach with PMC had ended on December 31, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.