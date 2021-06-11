PMC releases all teachers, non-teaching staff from Covid duty

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, issued an order for staff involved in Covid-19 work to return to their concerned departments.

PMC additional commissioner Rubal Agrawal issued the order, also releasing all teaching and non-teaching staff. The order read: “As the academic year is starting and Covid cases are coming down in the city, there is no requirement of more staff. Teachers should be released on priority.”

During the peak of the pandemic, the PMC had assigned staff from various departments on Covid -19 duty.

Staff was appointed to care centres, put on contact tracing, testing centres and at call centres.

The PMC’s health department in particular had acquired staff from various other departments. The PMC order states that, if needed, the staff must be ready to join Covid-19 duties again.