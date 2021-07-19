Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PMC sanctions 26.25 crore for ‘green’ hill development in city
others

PMC sanctions 26.25 crore for ‘green’ hill development in city

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, approved ₹26
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 10:55 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, approved 26.25 crore for a hill development plan to be undertaken with the forest department.

The forest department already has a forest management scheme for the city, in place since 2000, and this hill project will now align with the forest scheme.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “To develop the hills at Bhamburda and Warje, PMC approved 26.25 crore for a period of five years. Every year 5.25 crore will be spent. PMC is entering into a joint agreement with the forest department for the same.”

Pune city has a total 1,826 acres of forest area. PMC plans to conserve the greenery and several hills in Pune are under this programme.

Rasne said, “Under this programme, in the first phase, Pachgaon Parvati, which is mainly known as Taljai hill, was developed along with Bhamburda hill. In the second phase PMC plans to develop hills like Taljai, in the Bhamburda, Warje, Kothrud and Dhanori areas.”

PMC budget for forest management

2006-2011 - 10.23 crore

2014-2019 - 80 crore

2022-2027 – 26.25 crore

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP