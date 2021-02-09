PMC seeks consultants to advise on demolition of Sadhu Vaswani bridge

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will appoint consultants to advise on a proposed plan to demolish the flyover at Koregaon Park, known as the Sadhu Vaswani bridge.

The PMC plans to erect new flyover at the same site.

Earlier, the PMC demolished a flyover on the Ganeshkhind road to make way for the Metro.

The PMC has floated a tender for consultants on four projects, mainly related to flyovers and grade separators.

PMC executive engineer Abhijeet Ambekar from the project department issued the advertisement for the consultants.

Consultants will also be appointed to advise on the railway overbridge at the Ghorpadi railway crossing.

The PMC has also planned a grade separator at the Golf Club chowk.

A grade separator and flyover will be erected at the Kharadi bypass. Consultants will be appointed for all these projects.

Post its pandemic work, the administration is now gearing up to start various project works.