Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PMC seeks to use Rs7.48 crore from merged villages’ budgetary allocation for drainage work
others

PMC seeks to use Rs7.48 crore from merged villages’ budgetary allocation for drainage work

PUNE Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has sought permission to transfer Rs7
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:28 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has sought permission to transfer Rs7.48 crore for drainage lines between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk.

Earlier, the PMC had given an in-principle approval to relocate the drainage lines. Now, the commissioner has officially placed the proposal before the standing committee and has sought to transfer this money from a budgetary allocation for merged villages.

The standing committee will take a decision on the proposal this week. The work of relocating the lines is already in progress on this stretch, according to officials.

The National Highway Authority of India *NHAI) has undertaken a road widening between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk, increasing both sides of the highway by one lane each.

This is one of the important roads as the population in Ambegaon and other areas has seen a massive increase in the past few years. following major real estate projects and better road connectivity.

Though it was earlier considered a bypass, the five-kilometre stretch now sees a lot if traffic every day.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari approved the funds for the project, but requested PMC to bear the costs of relocating the drainage lines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP