PMC standing committee okays development credit notes with cap of 200 crore per annum

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will begin the issuance of credit notes to private developers contracted to develop roads and/or bridges under the PPP (public private partnership) model
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will begin the issuance of credit notes to private developers contracted to develop roads and/or bridges under the PPP (public private partnership) model.

The “development credit note” as it is now officially referred to, was cleared by the standing committee on Monday.

This note is transferable and has cap of 200 crore per annum.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “To compensate contractors, PMC will issue a credit note which s/he can use partly or fully within the cap of 200 crore per annum. Instead of giving cash compensation, the PMC will issue the note which a developer can use to pay for building permission, property tax, water, road digging, sky sign or any other PMC works that s/he needs to pay for.”

Meanwhile, the standing committee also approved the commencement of work on a flyover on Singhgad road.

Municipal commissioner absent for SC meet

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar was absent for the standing committee meeting, though he was present in office on Monday. Relations between the commissioner and elected members of the BJP, the ruling part in the PMC, have been under some strain ever since the commissioner put a 30 per cnt cap on spending for ward-level works. At the last standing committee meeting standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane walk out of the meeting in protest. On Monday, commissioner Kumar chose to remain absent.

