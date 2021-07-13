Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC standing committee okays plan for new design of flyover at SPPU chowk
PMC standing committee okays plan for new design of flyover at SPPU chowk

PUNE The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its nod for a new design for a multi-level flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University chowk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:55 PM IST
PUNE The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its nod for a new design for a multi-level flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University chowk. The committee has also agreed to share the cost for the underpass and grade separators.

Earlier, the ruling BJP was reluctant to share the cost for the flyover, as it was decided that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) would bear it.

Recently, PMRDA asked for Rs268 crore for a proposed flyover but the standing committee rejected it.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “PMC will bear the cost of the underpass which is going from Shivajinagar to Aundh at Rs68 crore; the ramp cost for connecting Baner and Pashan roads at 25 crore; and two grade separators at the Harekrishna temple and the Shimla office chowk. Another grade separator is planned at Abhimanshree chowk.”

Rasane said that the PMRDA had prepared a plan for the University chowk and i0t would help to solve the traffic problem on Ganeshkhind road.

The PMC has also agreed to pay the outstanding electricity bills of the 23 merged villages. The standing committee approved Rs4.5 crore for the same.

