PMC, state health dept awaiting final instructions on vaccination for seniors; unlikely to start from Mar 1

PUNE Though the central government declared that the vaccination drive for those 60-years of age and higher, and those aged 45-years-plus with comorbidities, will start from March 1, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state health department is yet to get more details regarding the same.

As detailed instructions are awaited, officials noted that the process may take time to start.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Archana Patil, director, state health department, said “Details about how the beneficiaries will register and how many centre will be vaccinating beneficiaries above the age of 60 will be given to us soon. As soon as that comes to us, we will lay out the plan and start the process.”

Talking about the registration of beneficiaries, Dr Archana Patil added that the process is unclear as of now.

The registration of healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW), was done through the CoWin app.

Sources from the health department said that the registration for the public may be done in a similar way.

Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer, also said that since there has been no information from the centre yet, the entire process may take time to start.

“From March 1, the process of vaccination is to start. This means that the registration process and allocation of centres and similar details will be made public. The actual vaccination drive may take a little longer to start,” said Dr Patil.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the PMC is ready to set up for the vaccination of those aged 60 years and above, and beneficiaries with co-morbidities.

“We can vaccinate 100 beneficiaries per vaccinator. In some centres where there are more beneficiaries we have two vaccinators. We are likely to follow the same pattern for the third phase as well,” said Dr Bharti.

Beneficiary registration through the CoWin app had a lot of glitches earlier. Health department officials are hopeful that this time, there will be no problems.

76% success rate for vaccination in district

On Thursday, Pune district reported a 76% success rate for vaccination of HCWs and FLWs.

In PMC limits, the vaccination success rate was 37% and in PCMC it was 61%. Pune rural reported a 44% vaccination rate on Thursday.