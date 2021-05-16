PMC takes 150 beggars of the streets for vaccination and tests

PUNE As many as 150 beggars, picked up by the anti- encroachment cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and housed in a facility for the homeless, are now awaiting guidelines for vaccination.

The PMC has housed the beggars in its 150-bed Niwara facility, and will out vaccinations and Covie tests. The initiative started on Thursday after PMC teams fanned out to Moledina road, Yerawada, Navi peth and Bopodi.

During the last lockdown, as many as 1,800 beggars and homeless persons were brought to PMC schools, including 150 to the Niwara facility, for temporary rehabilitation.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment cell, who looks after the welfare of homeless, said, “PMC has taken the responsibility of vaccinating the beggars and also conducting tests. We are awaiting guidelines.”

Dr Dilip Patil, the state vaccination chief and deputy director of health, said, “The beggars don’t have any documentary proof and have no proof of residence. How can they be registered? The state government has sought guidelines from the centre and till date it has not sent any such information.”

