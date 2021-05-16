Home / Cities / Others / PMC takes 150 beggars of the streets for vaccination and tests
others

PMC takes 150 beggars of the streets for vaccination and tests

PUNE As many as 150 beggars, picked up by the anti- encroachment cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and housed in a facility for the homeless, are now awaiting guidelines for vaccination
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:13 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE As many as 150 beggars, picked up by the anti- encroachment cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and housed in a facility for the homeless, are now awaiting guidelines for vaccination.

The PMC has housed the beggars in its 150-bed Niwara facility, and will out vaccinations and Covie tests. The initiative started on Thursday after PMC teams fanned out to Moledina road, Yerawada, Navi peth and Bopodi.

During the last lockdown, as many as 1,800 beggars and homeless persons were brought to PMC schools, including 150 to the Niwara facility, for temporary rehabilitation.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment cell, who looks after the welfare of homeless, said, “PMC has taken the responsibility of vaccinating the beggars and also conducting tests. We are awaiting guidelines.”

Dr Dilip Patil, the state vaccination chief and deputy director of health, said, “The beggars don’t have any documentary proof and have no proof of residence. How can they be registered? The state government has sought guidelines from the centre and till date it has not sent any such information.”

PUNE As many as 150 beggars, picked up by the anti- encroachment cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and housed in a facility for the homeless, are now awaiting guidelines for vaccination.

The PMC has housed the beggars in its 150-bed Niwara facility, and will out vaccinations and Covie tests. The initiative started on Thursday after PMC teams fanned out to Moledina road, Yerawada, Navi peth and Bopodi.

During the last lockdown, as many as 1,800 beggars and homeless persons were brought to PMC schools, including 150 to the Niwara facility, for temporary rehabilitation.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment cell, who looks after the welfare of homeless, said, “PMC has taken the responsibility of vaccinating the beggars and also conducting tests. We are awaiting guidelines.”

Dr Dilip Patil, the state vaccination chief and deputy director of health, said, “The beggars don’t have any documentary proof and have no proof of residence. How can they be registered? The state government has sought guidelines from the centre and till date it has not sent any such information.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP