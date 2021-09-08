Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PMC to acquire land for road-widening projects via credit bond
others

PMC to acquire land for road-widening projects via credit bond

PUNE: As land acquisition is proving to be a major hurdle in the completion of road-widening projects such as Katraj to Kondhwa and Shivane to Kharadi with land owners asking for cash compensation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to introduce credit bonds (reverse convertible bonds) to take the project forward
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:44 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: As land acquisition is proving to be a major hurdle in the completion of road-widening projects such as Katraj to Kondhwa and Shivane to Kharadi with land owners asking for cash compensation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to introduce credit bonds (reverse convertible bonds) to take the project forward.

Initially, TDR (transferable development rights) and FSI (floor space index) was offered to the land owners as compensation but they rejected the same in favour of cash. The cash-strapped PMC could ill afford this as cash compensation for the Katraj to Kondhwa road-widening project alone would have cost it a whopping Rs700 crore. Besides, costs have been further escalating due to delays in project completion. The civic body has already missed the original September deadline for widening of the Katraj to Kondhwa road on account of land acquisition.

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, said, “It has become a tough task to complete a big project with cash compensation, so we plan to use credit bonds. These can be given to people whose land falls under the project instead of cash.”

RELATED STORIES

Credit certificates will now be issued to land owners which can be used while paying tax returns to the PMC.

“Once the proposal is approved by the standing committee, the PMC plans to use credit bonds in other major projects as well. Credit bonds seem the most feasible option right now for fast-tracking development projects,” said a corporation official on the condition of anonymity.

The widening of the 17km Shivane to Kharadi road was proposed in 2016 and it was originally scheduled for completion in 2018. Nearly three years past the original deadline however and the project is still incomplete.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PMC accused of inaction on conservation of Bavdhan spring

Metro work at Sambhaji bridge on hold as mandals demand increase in viaduct height

Restore Shaniwarwada to its past glory: Patil’s request to Amit Shah

Sahakarnar citizens forum calls for action against stray dogs
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP