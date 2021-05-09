PMC to complete connecting road via Katraj dairy

PUNE The PMC has finally decided to complete the connecting road work via the Katraj dairy. The road will bypass from Trimurti chowk to Maitri chow in Katraj. The road work has been pending since 2017 due to land-related issues.

PUNE The PMC has finally decided to complete the connecting road work via the Katraj dairy. The road will bypass from Trimurti chowk to Maitri chow in Katraj. The road work has been pending since 2017 due to land-related issues. The dairy has a milk outlet on the spot from where the connecting road passes. The civic body has promised that it would pay them ₹1.60 crore as compensation for demolishing eight houses on the road. A fencing wall at the cost of ₹56 lakh would be constructed and the 200-metre road will be constructed at the cost of ₹2.50 crore. Area corporator Yuvraj Beldare who spearheaded the work and had set a target of four months for road completion said, “A lot of follow-up was done and it was due to the intervention of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar that issue was sorted out. Once the road fund is sanctioned, work on the stretch will begin soon.” Beldare said that the issue was stuck due to unreasonable demands of the dairy administration and PMC officials were ready with a win-win plan. Ultimately the issue has been resolved, he claimed. Sanjay Bhosale, an area resident said, “The new road will reduce traffic and sort out the commuting problems of the residents. It’s a positive step in right direction.”