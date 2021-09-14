Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC to go easy on hawkers till Diwali, but anti-encroachment drive will continue

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PUNE In a meeting held on Tuesday between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pathari Vyavasayik Panchayat, a union representing hawkers in the city, the PMC has assured the union that no action will be taken against hawkers until the Diwali.

However, action will continue against illegal structures under the PMC’s ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

“They (hawkers union) have various demands regarding relocation of hawkers and repair works of a few public places which is going on step by step. We will continue taking action on illegal structures,” said Madhav Jagtap, deputy municipal commissioner, Encroachment and Illegal Construction Removal Department, PMC.

“PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar has assured us that no action will be taken against street hawkers till the festive season of Diwali. On Pune-Satara road in Balajinagar, hawkers will be allowed to put their carts between 7am to 10pm. Hawkers will be also allowed to put their carts on Singhad road until their relocation takes place,” said Balasaheb More, general secretary of the Pathari Vyavasayik Panchayat.

PMC has also assured the hawker’s union body that tenders for repair works of the subway near Pune station will be processed soon and the work of putting up street lights on Hadapsar BRTS route will start soon.

“According to the Protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending Act – 2014, a shop of a street hawker can not be sealed and they should be warned first, or fined. PMC anti-encroachment department should take note of it,” added More.

