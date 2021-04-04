PMC to raise demand for 5 TMC of water from Mulshi dam

PUNE Against the background of the inclusion of 23 villages in the Pune city limits, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prepared a proposal to raise a demand of five thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from the Mulshi dam for Pune city.

During the inauguration of the Bhama-Askhed water supply project recently, deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar had instructed a committee to submit a report on drawing water from the Mulshi dam, which is 40km away from Pune city.

Suresh Jagtap, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have prepared a proposal. It will be put before the standing committee, after which, it will be passed by the general body meeting. Then it will be sent to the state government for approval. We need extra water against the background of an increase in population in the city, with reference to the inclusion of 23 villages in PMC limits.”

Manisha Shekatkar, executive engineer, water supply department, said, “We will raise a demand for 5 TMC of water quota from Mulshi dam for the city. The state water resource department has already started work on an appointing a committee to check the feasibility of the project.”

A senior official of the PMC water supply department, speaking anonymously, said, “We have prepared a preliminary proposal. The Khadakwasla irrigation division of the water resource department wants to reduce the 2.5 TMC water quota from Khadakwasla dam, as the city is getting that much water from the Bhama-Askhed dam. If that happens, we will need 5 TMC from Mulshi dam.”

Pune district has not been drawing water from the Mulshi dam. The Mulshi dam is controlled by a private company, Tata Power, which utilises the water for hydroelectricity generation. The hydropower project located in Mulshi was established in 1927.

During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, had formed a 12- member committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve, to study the issue and submit a report to the government.

Surve said, “We will complete the report by the end of April or by May 15. We are awaiting two reports, one from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) and the other from the Tata Power company. For this project, state government will have to approach the water tribunal and convince them of the need for drinking water.”