PMC updating software of rain gauges in the city

PUNE The Pune Municipal (PMC) has begun work to update the software of rain gauges to take accurate rainfall readings in different parts of the city.

The corporation installed rain gauges in 15 ward offices in 2013 to measure rainfall and give alerts to the disaster management cell about flood-like situations. All these gauges are connected to a computer system, under which all ward officers and the disaster management cell would get SMSes about rainfall.

In 2016, the corporation installed a web-based system which connected all ward offices through computers. This system was providing rainfall data to ward offices and the disaster management cell.

Ganesh Sonune, head of the disaster management cell, said, “Now, we have taken to upgrading the software of the rain-gauge system. However, we are getting information on rainfalls from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and India Meteorology Department (IMD). There are a total 23 rain gauge stations in different parts of the city. IITM has a total 20 stations. IMD has three stations to record rainfalls - Lohegaon, Pashan and Shivajinagar.”

“We are getting scientific data from these stations. Besides that, the corporation has installed additional rain gauges in all ward offices,” he added.

According to the disaster management cell, the system compares data and if rainfall exceeds normal levels in the city, it sends an alert to the respective ward office as well as the disaster management cell.

Smart city flood alert sensor stolen

Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited’s flood- alert sensor was reported stolen from Prayeja City, off the Katraj-Dehu road bypass, on Friday. The sensor was fitted on a bridge over a nullah.

The Smart City Operations Centre (SCOC) has installed 40 flood sensors across the city.

The SCOC receives alerts and will send messages within a red (0-1 km) and yellow zones (1-3 km) radius, and notify key city agencies, in case of a flood.

Most of the sensors are installed on river bridges, culverts and over nullahs, all linked with the Smart City control centre on Sinhgad road. It also displays information on digital boards installed in main chowks in different parts of the city.

Sanjay Kolate, chief executive officer (CEO) Smart City Development Corporation Limited , said, “We have given maintenance and operations to L&T. It is a five-year contract. The company has registered a police complaint.”

Atmaram Magar, operating head, Smart city operations Centre (SCOC) said, “A flood sensor consists of a solar panel, battery, charging device, IT device, and back-up device.”