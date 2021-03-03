PMC waits on govt clearance for proposed list of 13 non-empanelled pvt hospitals as vaccination centres

UNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a list of 13 non-empanelled private hospitals, each with a capacity of at least 200 beds, to carry out Covid vaccination, if the central government permits the same.

While Mumbai has already begun vaccination at 29 such hospitals, Pune, with the highest active cases in the state, is yet to get an approval for the proposal, sent on Wednesday.

These private hospitals are not empanelled with the PMJAY, CGHS or the State Health Insurance (MPJAY), but have shown a willingness to be a part of the vaccination drive, after being duly assessed by the local authorities.

Prior to kick-starting phase two of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, the central government had said that only those private hospitals which are empanelled with the government schemes would be able to vaccinate eligible beneficiaries - senior citizens and those aged between 45-59 with specified comorbidities; at a cost of ₹250 per dose.

However, to counter the rush, the civic body has sent a proposal of more hospitals to be vaccination sites.

Additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “We have sent a proposal of 13 non-empanelled private hospitals who have shown a willingness to vaccinate beneficiaries and have more than 200 beds. Hopefully, we will get a response by Thursday morning. We have also received applications from 24 more such hospitals which have about 199-100 beds. After discussion with the government we will send forward the proposal. We will also increase timings at Naidu hospital from 9 am to 10 pm now, as we have seen a huge response from beneficiaries.”

On Wednesday, PMC increased its vaccination sites from eight to 31, which also included three empanelled hospitals - Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Aundh Institute of Medical Science, and Inlaks and Budhrani hospital, Koregaon park.

Agarwal said, “On March 1 we had four locations, on March 2, eight locations and then on March 3, we now have 31 locations. We will increase vaccination sites to more than 100 in the coming days. I request all eligible beneficiaries to register online and come as per appointment.”

On Wednesday, of the 2,700 target beneficiaries, 2,504 got the vaccine, which is a 93% success rate.

Of these 2,504 beneficiaries, 1,378 senior citizens, and 148, aged between 45-59 years, with co-morbidities got the Covid-19 vaccine.

Until Wednesday, totally, 1,38,869 beneficiaries have got the vaccine, of which 79,497 healthcare workers got their first dose and 15,451 got their second dose.

A total of 39,668 frontline workers; 166 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with comorbidities, and 4,087 senior citizens have been vaccinated.