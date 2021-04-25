PMC-built Covid hosp in Baner to be ready in a month’s time

PUNE A Covid hospital is to open its doors for patients within a month in Baner.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials and corporators have visited the site for a joint inspection of the building.

“This is a 200 bed-hospital with 150 oxygen beds and 50 for ICU,” said Amol Balwadkar, corporator for Prabhag 9.

This hospital is on survey number 33 is being built by the PMC.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, and city engineer Prashant Waghmare inspected the hospital on Friday.

“This hospital is being built with the mayor’s fund of ₹1.5 crore, along with CSR donors and the PMC,” said Mohol.

This hospital be for patients from areas like Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sutarwadi, Someshwarwadi, Panchavati, Sus, and Mahalunge.

