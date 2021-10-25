PMC’s special drive to vaccinate students, college staff; 674 get Covid jab on first day

PUNE On Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) began a special vaccination drive for students in city colleges, and also for teaching and non-teaching staff. Colleges in the district were allowed to reopen on October 12. Only those aged above 18 years and who eligible for the vaccine can get the jab on the college premises.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “Colleges have to simply submit an application of request and give us the number of students eligible to get the vaccines and the date when they would like to have the drive. This special vaccination drive is being conducted under Mission Yuva Swastha and irrespective of the residence of the student or staff, anyone from any corner of the country will get the jab. We are constantly getting requests from various colleges regarding the vaccination drive and as of now, we expect to continue this drive till November 2.”

On Monday, the PMC vaccinated 674 persons, men and women, including first and second doses on a total of seven college campuses in the city. Of these, 495 got their first dose and 179 got their second dose.

Of the 674, 617 were aged 18-45 years, 44 were 45-59 years and four were above 60 years.

With surplus stock in hand and no takers for the vaccine at the vaccination centres, the civic body is now aiming to cover a larger number of people irrespective of whether or not they are residents of Pune city and is making it more accessible for people to get the vaccine.