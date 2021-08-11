PMC’s vax on wheels campaign ensures over 0.1 million get the jab

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s “vaccination on wheels” campaign has successfully completed 500 camps, with 104,340 beneficiaries vaccinated in three months.

What began as an urgent initiative to bring under control the growing number of Covid cases, on April 12, 2021, has been successful in administering 0.1 million vaccine doses in the city.

“Following the government norms to vaccinate working people and in large numbers, we thought of this campaign, with a focus on government offices,” said Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, PMC.

The campaign began with three teams on the field and now has 14 teams which include along with PMC, CSR and NGO teams like Jeevika and Niramay.

One team consists of a doctor, two nurses, a health care worker, a crowd control manager and a data entry operator. These campaigns were held in schools, community halls and at workplaces.

“After government offices, we began with vulnerable groups like homes for seniors and homes for disabled children. Then super spreaders like shop associations and traders as well. We also vaccinated daily wage workers as well as hawkers. Transgenders had a special camp and although we faced resistance from sex workers, we got them vaccinated too,” said Vikram Kumar.

The campaign continues in the slums and also covers maids and students travelling abroad.

The second dose of vaccination began last week in the offices of the Income Tax department.

“We plan to increase the teams from 14 to 20 to cover the city better and faster,” added Vikram Kumar.