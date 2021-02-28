IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / PMRDA land auction in newly-acquired villages has residents crying foul
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMRDA land auction in newly-acquired villages has residents crying foul

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) decision to auction 13 plots in Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Manjari, Bhukum, and Maan, has raised questions among residents since these amenity spaces are yet not determined and the Development Plan (DP) for these newly acquired villages is still in the process
READ FULL STORY
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:09 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) decision to auction 13 plots in Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Manjari, Bhukum, and Maan, has raised questions among residents since these amenity spaces are yet not determined and the Development Plan (DP) for these newly acquired villages is still in the process.

The PMRDA has issued a notice in this regard, according to which the land will be given on long-term lease to build infrastructure.

Citizen associations have sent letters of protest and demanded an immediate meeting with authorities on the same.

Suhas Divase, PMRDA chief said, “These plots that will be auctioned are surplus to the already-reserved amenity spaces. There are two issues here; one, we have always been auctioning extra spaces to create or generate revenue which will be used in strengthening or creating new infrastructure; and second, these amenity spaces will be auctioned only to create the reservations placed on it in the development control plans. Besides, last year PMRDA generated only 1/8th of the revenue from building permissions. Hence, this auction will help generate revenue to build better amenity spaces.”

Ravindra Sinha on behalf of the Hinjewadi Residents Welfare Association said, “The DP of PMRDA has not yet been finalised or sanctioned by the department of town planning, Maharashtra. So how has the PMRDA decided to auction the amenity plots? Also, the area of Hinjewadi and Maan is an urban area under gram panchayats that lack important civic services like garbage management, water supply, health and sanitation facilities, playgrounds, gardens, hospitals. The amenity spaces are deemed reservations as per the MRTP act and need to be reserved for these important civic services to be rendered by government authorities. Hence, we have called for a meeting to understand the PMRDA’s plans.”

Wagholi residents were angered by this notice and were concerned about why these land blocks were not used as amenities for the benefit of the residents.

“Our main concern is why these land blocks cannot be used for amenities for residents. When we go and ask for land for a garbage processing unit, the authorities have no money nor any land. Then where is this auction coming from?” asked Nitin Jain, Wagholi housing societies association.

“There is a drastic need for waste management, approach roads and drinking water in Wagholi,” said Sanjeev Kumar Patil, from Wagholi.

“Instead of providing these facilities through development revenue from builders, why is the PMRDA planning to sell mentioned amenity spaces? It would rather help us if these spaces were used for building hospitals and playgrounds. In the current pandemic situation, there is a dire need for hospitals in various areas to cater to the patients surrounding civilised areas,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
others

Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune prior to phase 2 of vaccination drive

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Phase two of the vaccination drive is for seniors citizens and the vulnerable population and is to begin from March 1. However, a test run on Monday will determine the future course of action, said officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC to deploy retired Army personnel as mask inspectors

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE To strengthen their mask inspection squad, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to hire 50 retired army personnel, to be on duty from March 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMRDA land auction in newly-acquired villages has residents crying foul

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) decision to auction 13 plots in Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Manjari, Bhukum, and Maan, has raised questions among residents since these amenity spaces are yet not determined and the Development Plan (DP) for these newly acquired villages is still in the process
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SSC preliminary exam schedule goes for a toss with school closures

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:01 PM IST
As per orders issued by the district administration on Sunday, schools and colleges in Pune district will be closed till March 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s institutes ensure Science Day stays alive wwith online sessions

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:36 PM IST
PUNE Astronomy aims at finding the origin of the Universe,” said Neeraj Gupta, who spoke on “Science with Square Kilometre Array”, during the Science day celebrations held online by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Labs in city will now provide QR codes with RT-PCR test reports to counter fake results

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:52 PM IST
PUNE Laboratories in the city will now provide QR codes with RT-PCR test reports to counter fake negative reports
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC building garbage shed within flood-line of Mula-Mutha in Koregaon park, alleges ex-zonal commissioner

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:36 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stands accused of ignoring a former zonal commissioner’s complaints, raised over the issue of constructing a solid waste segregation shed inside the floodline of the Mula-Mutha river, near the burning ghat road in Koregaon Park
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Schools, colleges and coaching classes closed till March 14; restricted movement between 11pm-6am continues

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:17 PM IST
PUNE In an order issued on Sunday afternoon, the Pune district collector extended the restrictions imposed on schools, colleges and coaching classes till March 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

57 transgender students enrol for SSC, HSC exams in Pune division

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:16 PM IST
PUNE This year at least 57 transgender students from the Pune division will be appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Your Space: Stay fit, follow norms to fight the virus

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST
PUNE As there is a surge in virus cases schools, colleges have shut down and night curfew is in place
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 per litre. (HT File)
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached 91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed 80 per litre. (HT File)
others

Petrol at all-time high rate of 97.57 a litre; diesel at 88.6 per litre

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Transporters across the country have called for immediate intervention of the government to curtail the rising fuel prices
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at the crime intelligence unit office at 11.40am and left three hours later. (Bhushan Koyande /HT)
Actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at the crime intelligence unit office at 11.40am and left three hours later. (Bhushan Koyande /HT)
others

Hrithik Roshan gives statement in fake emails case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday visited the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch to record a fresh statement in connection with the complaint lodged by him following his exchange of legal notices with actor Kangana Ranaut in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohtak has seen a steep rise in crime, particularly murders. The district has reported 14 murders this year against last year’s nine in the same time period. (AFP)
Rohtak has seen a steep rise in crime, particularly murders. The district has reported 14 murders this year against last year’s nine in the same time period. (AFP)
others

Two shot dead, 2 hurt in suspected gang war

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:59 PM IST
In a suspected gang war, two persons were shot dead and two others were injured after four assailants fired shots at them in a room in the fields of Nindana village on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chitra Wagh has termed the development a “witch-hunt” by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government because she has been demanding action against a Sena minister in the suicide case of a TikTok star. (HT File)
Chitra Wagh has termed the development a “witch-hunt” by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government because she has been demanding action against a Sena minister in the suicide case of a TikTok star. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh’s kin booked by ACB in assets case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
ACB said Kishore Wagh amassed assets worth 2.18 crore, which is 90% more than his legitimate sources of income
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
others

Pune woman’s suicide: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod could be on his way out

By Shailesh Gaikwad and Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A senior Shiv Sena functionary said that chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has made up his mind to take action against Rathod and an announcement on his resignation could be made before the budget session of the state legislature that begins on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac