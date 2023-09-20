PNN decides to exempt ‘pet’ stray dogs from registration fee ambit

If you are planning to adopt an adorable stray dog in your locality as your furry companion, but the ensuing expenses, especially the registration fee, are pulling you back, the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam has come up with a solution.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To encourage more people to adopt stray dogs, the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam has decided to exempt them from registration fee.

With no registration fee required for adopting stray dogs, more canines will be adopted and this will help in controlling the population of stray dogs in the city, officials said.

The registration fee, however, has been increased for foreign dog breeds. The dog breeders will have to pay even more for registration and its renewal in comparison to individuals who approach for registration of their canine.

The Nagar Nigam officials said the registration fee for foreign breeds of dogs kept by individuals is now ₹700 while earlier it was ₹630.

However, for breeders the registration fee will be ₹1000 and ₹800 will be charged for annual renewal of the license.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration fee for cats will be ₹500. The pet owners will have to provide the details of age, vaccination and health certificates of their pets at the time of registration, officials added.

Chief veterinary officer at Nagar Nigam Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said majority of people keep foreign dog breeds as pets. In a bid to encourage them to adopt the local breeds, no fee will be charged for the registration. This will also help in managing the large number of stray dogs and controlling their population. At present there are atleast 20,000 foreign breeds of dogs in the city while the number of foreign cat breeds is around 1000, he said.

Besides, the number of stray dogs in the city is over 60,000. Recently, the Nagar Nigam started a facility for sterilization of stray dogs to control their increasing numbers. The Nagar Nigam catches the stray dogs and takes care of them after their sterilization. The dogs are then released in the area from where they were caught. Nagar Nigam officials said over 1,400 stray dogs have been sterilized during past two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON