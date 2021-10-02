Police ‘abduct’ Aligarh trader, thrash him; cop suspended

A police inspector from Kotwali police station in Bulandshahr was suspended for taking a trader from Aligarh into custody and thrashing him. The police official in question had not taken permission to go to Aligarh and had left Bulandshahar district without any order to do so.

A case was registered at Harduaganj police station of Aligarh where the victim trader was thrown back after being ‘abducted’ and thrashed by police inspector Ajay Kumar and his associates. The Aligarh police have begun a probe in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Bulandshahr police got the matter probed after allegations were levelled against the inspector. Ajay Kumar was posted at Kotwali Nagar police station of Bulandshahr, said Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh.

“The matter relates to a case registered at Kotwali Nagar police station in Bulandshahar on September 16 as Crime No. 1398/2021. The case was lodged by Rajeev Kumar Sharma, a resident of Bulandshahar against Abhishek Tiwari, a trader in Aligarh, after a cheque of ₹6,60,000 issued by Tiwari, in favour of complainant Sharma, bounced.

“Inspector Ajay Kumar was the investigating officer in the matter and went to Aligarh without any order or permission from senior authorities and left the district against the rule book. The matter of cheque bouncing does not come within the definition of serious offence, and neither is there a provision for arrest of an accused.

“Yet, Ajay Kumar allegedly had trader Abhishek Tiwari in custody for no valid reason and tortured him on Thursday night. These allegations were probed and were found to be true and as such inspector Ajay Kumar was suspended,” said the SSP Bulandshahr.

The matter created resentment in Aligarh as trader Abhishek Tiwari was virtually ‘abducted’ by Ajay Kumar and others, who came to Tiwari’s factory in Aligarh on Thursday night. Tiwari was beaten up as he came out of the factory in Harduaganj.

It is reported that the in-charge of local police post in Harduaganj had reached the spot to stop the attack but was outnumbered and told that it was a police raid.