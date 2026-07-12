Baheragora police busted a smuggling gang dealing in precious stones by arresting three alleged smugglers and seizing emeralds weighing 1.095 kg worth ₹1.50 crore, police said on Sunday.

Police arrest 3 gems smugglers, emeralds worth ₹1.5 cr seized

“The SSP had a tip-off that some persons have gathered at PWD Chowk in Baheragora with smuggled emeralds. A team headed by Ghatshila SDPO was formed and it found three persons on two two-wheelers standing near the Baheragora bus stand late Saturday evening. Subsequent search led to seizure of 1095 grams of emerald pieces in a plastic bag inside the dicky of a scooty. Three smartphones, another motorcycle and ₹2,300 cash were seized along with the smuggled emeralds from Murakati hillocks under Gudabandha police station (PS), Shubham Khandelwal, Jamshedpur rural SP, told the media here on Saturday.

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Khandelwal further informed that the arrested smugglers had been identified as 50-year-old Vinay Patar, 45-year-old Siddheshwar Kalindi and 44-year-old Snehashish Mangraj.

“Main accused Vinay Patar has previous criminal records and has a case pending against him in Baheragora PS since 2018. Patar and Siddheshwar Kalindi hail from Murakati under Gudabandha PS while Snehashish Mangraj hails from Shyamsunderpur. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of BNS, Indian Forest Act-1927, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act-1957 and Antiquities and Art Treasures Act-1972. Further investigation is ongoing to bust the entire racket and network,” said Khandelwal.