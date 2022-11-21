Police attach properties worth 10 cr of Prayagraj cattle smuggler

The Prayagraj police attached another three pieces of land of cattle smuggler Mohd Muzzaffar in Kaushambi district on Monday. The estimated cost of the attached properties is worth ₹10 crore. Block Pramukh Mohd Muzzaffar has 31 cases lodged against him at different police stations in the region and is presently lodged at Kaushambi jail.

Earlier, the Prayagraj police attached over eight properties of Muzaffar and his kin worth around ₹16 crore in different areas of Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts.

A team of Dhumanganj and Puramufti police accompanied by administrative officials reached Mauja Bhiti in Chayal of Kaushambi district. The team put up a board mentioning attachment order issued by the district magistrate at the 0.6678 hectares of land. The team then put up similar boards at 14.5 biswa and 5 biswa of land at Mauja Bhikhampur in Chayal. Police officials narrated the attachment order while issuing warning against any trespassing on the attached lands.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the three properties were purchased by Muzzaffar in the name of his brother, Akram and his wife Gulista Bano, through illegally earned money. The attachment of these properties estimated to be worth ₹10 crore was carried out under section 14 (1) of Gangsters Act, SSP added.

The Dhumanganj police registered a case against Mohd Muzzaffar and others under section 307 and Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act after 1800 kg of banned meat was recovered from a truck in November 2018. Muzaffar was also charged with assaulting policemen. On the basis of evidences, a charge sheet was filed in court. Gangsters Act was also slapped against Muzaffar after investigations revealed that he used to run an organised gang for cattle-smuggling. Muzaffar is also a history sheeter of Puramufti police station.

Under Gangsters Act, police identified properties of Mohd Muzzaffar and those of his kin. He has 31 cases under prevention of cow slaughter, animal cruelty act, attempt to murder, fraud, assault, issuing threats, Arms Act, Excise Act, Goonda Act, Gangster Act, 7 CLA Act, Explosives Act etc lodged against him at police stations in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Chandauli districts.

