Police crackdown on illicit liquor in Prayagraj ahead of Holi, elections

As part of strict vigilance ahead of the Holi festival and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the district police are closely monitoring illicit liquor mafias and bootleggers in the region. Regular raids are being conducted at hotspots of illicit liquor trade in the district. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, regular raids are being conducted at hotspots of illicit liquor trade in the district. Activities of individuals with previous records of bootlegging and illicit liquor supply are also under surveillance.

The Prayagraj police have initiated a crackdown against the manufacturing, sale, and supply of illicit liquor in the district. Special attention is being given to rural areas across the Yamuna and Ganga rivers, notorious for illicit liquor manufacturing and supply.

In the past week alone, the district police have arrested 31 individuals, including two women, and seized 660 liters of illicit liquor during separate raids. Three hooch manufacturing units have been busted, with the recovery of 34 bottles of illegal country-made liquor.

In specific areas such as Lalapur, Shankargarh, Koraon, Industrial area, Ghoorpur, and Manda, 16 persons, including two women, were arrested, and 287 liters of hooch were seized. Industrial area police dismantled a hooch manufacturing unit and apprehended three individuals with 60 liters of hooch and other related materials.

Further crackdowns occurred in Mauaima, Tharwai, Nawabganj, Sarai Mamrez, Sarai Inayat, Soraon, Phulpur and Holagarh, where a dozen persons, including a woman, were nabbed, and 263 liters of illicit liquor were seized. Nawabganj police also dismantled an illicit liquor unit and arrested two individuals.

In the city areas of Jhunsi and Daraganj, three bootleggers were apprehended with 110 liters of hooch. Jhunsi police successfully busted an illicit liquor unit.

Police officials emphasised that regular patrols are being conducted in villages notorious for hooch manufacturing. Efforts are also underway to trace smugglers bringing liquor from other states and selling them in branded liquor bottles. Hotspots in rural areas across the Yamuna and Ganga rivers, including Behmalpur, Hathigani, Arail, Lavayan, Kanjasa, and Bikar, are being regularly raided.

DCP trans-Yamuna Shraddha Narendra Pandey said that besides patrolling identified hotspots, police teams are also monitoring bordering areas of Madhya Pradesh and alternative smuggling routes. Local assistance is being sought to gather information about illicit liquor and individuals involved in its manufacturing and supply.

