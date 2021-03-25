Police declare 50,000 reward on S-I’s alleged killer

The police on Thursday declared a reward of ₹50,000 on the accused in the killing sub-inspector (S-I) Prashant Kumar Yadav in an Agra village, an official said. The 35-year-old policeman was shot dead on Wednesday when he tried to resolve a dispute between two brothers.

“Reward of ₹50,000 has been declared by the ADG/IG Range (Agra) A Satish Ganesh on the accused Vishwanath Singh who continues to be absconding. Twelve teams have been constituted to nab the accused. These teams are led by superintendent of police (West) and are working in coordination,” said Agra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babloo Kumar.

Floral tributes were paid to the S-I’s mortal remains at the police lines in Agra on Thursday. Additional director general (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna, ADG/IG (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh, SSP (Agra) Babloo Kumar, SP (City) Rohan Pramod Botre and district magistrate Prabhu N Singh were present on the occasion.

Senior police officials lent their shoulders to the bier. The body was taken to the ancestral village of the sub-inspector in Bulandshahr district for the last rites.

Minister of state GS Dharmesh and Etmadpur MLA Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan of the BJP were also there and handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh, the compensation declared by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the next of kin of the S-I. The chief minister had also announced a government job to a dependent and that a road would be named after the sub-inspector, according to state government officials.

Yadav had joined police force in 2015. He belonged to Chatari village in Bulandshahr district of western UP.

The sub-inspector was shot dead when he arrived to resolve a dispute between two brothers at Naharra village under the Khandoli police station limits in Agra district on Wednesday, officials said.

“The sub-inspector had reached to resolve a dispute between two brothers over potato crop after information about the same was received at the police station. The accused brother is absconding after the incident,” ADG (Agra Zone) Rajeev Krishna had said after the incident.

Giving details, the senior police official had also said, “There was a dispute over potato crop between brothers Shivnath (Singh) and Vishwanath (Singh). Sub-inspector Prashant Kumar Yadav had reached the field along with constable Chandrasen to resolve the dispute. The S-I chased the accused Vishwanath, who fired at him which proved fatal.” Vishwanath has no criminal record. He used a country made pistol in the crime, according to the police.

The constable tried to nab Vishwanath, but he fled after brushing him aside.