Police driver duped of 2 lakh by fraudster

A police driver was duped of ₹2 lakh cash by a fraudster who claimed himself to be an SP rank CBI officer. The Colonelganj police here have registered an FIR against the fraudster and started investigations into the matter.

As per reports, driver Kishorilal is posted at IG Range office and lives with his family at the police lines. In his complaint given to Colonelganj police, Kishorilal said that he met one Pawan Kumar Mishra at the police lines gate a few years back. Pawan claimed that he was an SP rank official of CBI and he further claimed that his two wives were also posted in CBI at Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Pawan lured Kishorilal on the pretext of providing him with a job in the CBI office and he asked him to apply for CBI recruitment as he claimed that his wife was in the recruitment board. The accused took ₹2 lakh cash from Kishorilal. However, the victim later learnt that Pawan was a fraudster and was not a CBI officer and he also issued threats to Kishorilal when he demanded back his money.

SHO of Colonelganj Police station Brajesh Kumar Singh said an FIR has been registered against the fraudster and further investigations were being carried out.

