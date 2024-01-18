close_game
News / Cities / Others / Police encounters in Chandauli: Eight members of Bawaria Gang injured, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jan 18, 2024 10:10 PM IST

All eight members, allegedly involved in incidents of theft and loot, suffered bullet injuries to their legs.

Eight persons, allegedly members of inter-state Bawaria Gang, were arrested after encounters with police teams at two different locations, in Chandauli district, in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. All eight members, allegedly involved in incidents of theft and loot, suffered bullet injuries to their legs.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
A senior police officer said that acting on a tip off, a police team reached near Bhojapur country liquor shop where some suspects were planning to commit loot. They started fleeing as soon as the police team reached there and opened fire when they were asked to stop.

In self defence, police personnel also opened fire in which four accused were injured. They all suffered injuries to their legs. They were rushed to the government hospital where they were treated and referred to the district hospital.

Police said that they were identified as Bijendra, 25, Babu alias Kaku, 24, Mahendra, 26, and Lalu, 25. All of them are residents of Shahjahanpur district.

In Alinagar police station area, police received inputs that a group of six suspects were planning to commit loot in a shop in Alinagar. They were present near Kurahana ring road. A police team led by in-charge, Alinagar police station, inspector Sheshdhar Pandey, and Mughalsarai police station in-charge Vijai Bahadur Singh, reached the spot.

Six people coming from near the ring road were asked to stop. Instead, they opened fire at them. In self defence, police opened fire in which four accused suffered bullet injuries to their legs and were arrested. They were rushed to district hospital for treatment.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Parvat Gosai (about 38), Mohan Pal (25), Mahipal (27), Babu Gosai (22), all residents of various localities in Shahjahanpur district. Police claimed that they have confessed to their involvement in various incidents of theft and loot.

Over a dozen criminal cases are registered against the gang in various police stations of different districts, said the police.

Superintendent of police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar, confirmed the development and said, “The eight accused have been arrested during an intensive patrolling at night. Instructions have been given to all officers to intensify patrolling in their respective areas at night.”

Kumar said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that they were members of the Bawaria Gang and used to escape to other locations after committing a crime.

