Police face farmers’ wrath in Haryana’s Hisar

A day after residents of Masudpur village in Hisar decided to ‘boycott’ the corona lockdown alleging that it has been imposed to suppress the farm agitation, two more villages Datta and Danoda (Jind) passed similar resolutions on Wednesday.

Datta residents also did not allow a police flag march to pass through the village, following which the cops had to take a detour.

The villagers held a meeting led by sarpanch Vinod Kumar and passed a resolution to boycott Covid lockdown, testing and vaccination drive. They demanded shifting of Covid centre out of the village.

The villagers condemned the lathi charge on farmers in Hisar. The villagers said a group of youths will impose ‘Thikhri pahra’ to stop the entry of government employees in the village. The BJP-JJP leaders’ entry will be prohibited in the village.

The residents alleged that the police gypsy lands in their village and cops harass them by issuing lockdown violation challans every day.

Dr Ajit Bishnoi, medical officer at Datta public health centre, said that they had shifted their equipment from the Covid centre.

“We have apprised the senior authorities about the decision. If any person comes to PHC, we will collect their samples and the vaccination process will be continued at the PHC. We urge people to take precautions to protect themselves from Covid. There are 12 active Covid cases in the village and one person has succumbed to the virus,” he added.

Sadar Hansi SHO Sukhdev Singh said police carried out a flag march to alert the villagers and convince them to follow government orders.

“We are not harassing the villagers. They are asking them to wear masks and following Covid guidelines,” the SHO added.

Hansi SDM Jitendra Ahlawat said, “We will take strict action against those who try to defy government orders.”