Atiq’s benami properties: Possible buyers under police scanner

Police teams are now collecting details about people interested in buying slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed’s benami properties.

They are investigating people who were to meet Atiq’s recently arrested lawyer Vijay Mishra at a hotel in Lucknow for fixing a deal on one such property. Police suspect that the prospective buyers include a prominent builder who was in touch with Mishra.

Police investigation till now has revealed that the person whom Mishra went to meet in Lucknow was interested in purchasing Atiq’s property near Prayagraj Airport as it was at a prime location, and another property in Lucknow.

Police officials claimed that two people of Atiq’s family, including a woman, were present at Hyatt Hotel from where Mishra was arrested on Saturday. The woman is connected to Umesh Pal’s murder. Mishra was in contact with Atiq’s family members including those wanted in the murder of Umesh Pal.

It has also come to light that Mishra had gone to meet Atiq’s eldest son, Umar, lodged in Lucknow Jail.

Police officials said that Mishra has provided vital information to police but did not speak much about the deal regarding Atiq’s benami properties. However, the name of a prominent builder surfaced when police carried out further investigations.

Who met Atiq’s sons in jail?

PRAYAGRAJ: Police are collecting details about people who went to meet Atiq’s sons, Umar and Ali, at Naini and Lucknow jail.

Investigations revealed that many people went to meet the brothers after the murders of their father and uncle.

Such people include those close to the family, along with realtors and builders. They were also in contact with Ashraf’s wife, Zainab, and her brother, Saddam, who are making attempts to sell benami properties of Atiq and Ashraf.

